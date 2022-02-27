1 minute read
UPS and FedEx halting shipments to Russia and Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - UPS and FedEx have said they are halting delivery service to Russia and Ukraine because of the conflict.
The companies said both inbound and outbound services were temporarily suspended to the two countries, in online statements seen on Sunday.
