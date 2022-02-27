UPS and FedEx halting shipments to Russia and Ukraine

The company logo for United Parcel Service (UPS), is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - UPS and FedEx have said they are halting delivery service to Russia and Ukraine because of the conflict.

The companies said both inbound and outbound services were temporarily suspended to the two countries, in online statements seen on Sunday.

Reporting by Joel Schectman; Editing by Daniel Wallis

