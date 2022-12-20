U.S. agency investigating if Hertz rented unrepaired recalled vehicles

[1/2] Cars are parked near Hertz car rental signage at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York City, U.S., March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly















WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they are investigating if Hertz rented unrepaired recalled vehicles to customers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a filing made public on Tuesday it was in receipt of information that indicates "Hertz rented vehicles to customers without having performed required recall repairs".

NHTSA said it had opened an "audit query to seek additional information concerning this issue."

The agency said the issue involved Ford Explorer (F.N) and Nissan Altima cars (7201.T) but did not disclose the number of vehicles involved. The recall issues involved include latches and locks, NHTSA said.

Hertz, which operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands, did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Tuesday.

A 2015 law requires rental car companies with 35 or more vehicles to complete recall repairs before they rent vehicles.

Earlier this month, Hertz said it would pay about $168 million by year-end to resolve over 95% of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.

Some customers had sued Hertz alleging the police detained or arrested individuals in error after the company reported rental cars were stolen.

Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by Ed Osmond, Kirsten Donovan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.