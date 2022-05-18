U.S. agency opens probe into fatal Tesla crash that killed three

A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday it has opened a special crash investigation into a fatal Tesla crash this month in California that resulted in three deaths.

The crash, involving a 2022 model Tesla Model S, is one of more than 30 under investigation by the NHTSA involving Tesla vehicles in which advanced driver assistance systems like Autopilot were suspected of use.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

