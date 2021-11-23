Autos & Transportation
U.S. automakers will extend mask requirements at auto plants
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Detroit's Big Three automakers said Tuesday they will extend requirements for workers to wear masks at work sites but are not requiring unionized workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
General Motors Co (GM.N), Ford Motor (F.N), Chrysler-parent Stellantis and the United Auto Workers union in a joint statement agreed union auto workers will voluntarily be asked to report vaccination status. Last week, Stellantis said it would require all of its 14,000 U.S. salaried non-union employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 5.
