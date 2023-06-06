US confirms all Tesla Model 3 vehicles qualify for $7,500 tax credit

Tesla Model 3 vehicles shown for sale in Long Beach
Tesla Model 3 vehicles are shown for sale at a Tesla facility in Long Beach, California, U.S., May 22, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration confirmed Tuesday that all Tesla (TSLA.O) Model 3 vehicles now qualify for $7,500 electric vehicle consumer tax credits after two versions saw credits fall in half.

In April, new battery sourcing rules went into effect that lowered the credit of the Model 3 Standard Range Rear Wheel Drive and Long Range All-Wheel Drive to $3,750. Tesla said last week on its website that all versions of the Model 3 again qualify for the full credit. The government confirmed the change on its fueleconomy.gov website.

Reporting by David Shepardson

