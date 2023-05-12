U.S. demands recall of 67 million air bag inflators















WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration demanded the recall of 67 million air bag inflators because it believes there is a safety defect, but auto supplier ARC Automotive Inc rejected the U.S. regulator's request, documents released on Friday show.

ARC air bag inflators are in General Motors (GM.N), Chrysler-parent Stellantis (STLAM.MI), BMW (BMWG.DE), Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and Kia Motors (000270.KS) vehicles. GM on Friday agreed to recall nearly 1 million vehicles with ARC air bag inflators after a rupture in March resulted in facial injuries to a driver.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler











