US government agencies target purchasing 9,500 EVs in 2023

An electric vehicle is seen charging in Manhattan, New York
An electric vehicle is seen charging in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. government agencies are targeting buying 9,500 electric vehicles in the 2023 budget year, but face supply issues and higher costs, a federal report said on Wednesday.

The Government Accountability Office said 26 agencies with approved EV acquisition plans estimated they would need over $470 million for vehicle purchases and almost $300 million in estimated costs to design and install the necessary infrastructure and for other expenses. The vehicles purchase would cost almost $200 million more than the lowest-priced comparable gasoline-powered vehicles.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

