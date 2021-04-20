Autos & TransportationU.S indicts two more Fiat Chrysler managers in diesel emissions probe
The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said two Fiat Chrysler senior managers in Italy had been indicted in the ongoing probe into diesel emissions cheating at the Italian-American automaker.
The company, which is now known as Stellantis NV (STLA.MI), in January 2019 agreed to an $800 million settlement to resolve civil claims that it used illegal software which produced false results on diesel-emissions tests in more than 100,000 vehicles. The Justice Department's criminal investigation into the company is pending.
