Autos & TransportationU.S indicts two more Fiat Chrysler managers in diesel emissions probe

The logo of Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest automaker which starts trading in Milan and Paris after Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA finalised their merger, is seen as workers stand on a crane at the main entrance of FCA Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said two Fiat Chrysler senior managers in Italy had been indicted in the ongoing probe into diesel emissions cheating at the Italian-American automaker.

The company, which is now known as Stellantis NV (STLA.MI), in January 2019 agreed to an $800 million settlement to resolve civil claims that it used illegal software which produced false results on diesel-emissions tests in more than 100,000 vehicles. The Justice Department's criminal investigation into the company is pending.

