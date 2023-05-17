U.S. lawmakers want to bar automakers from eliminating AM radio in new vehicles















WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - A group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers introduced legislation Wednesday to bar automakers from eliminating AM broadcast radio in their new vehicles citing safety concerns.

Democratic Senator Edward Markey, one of the sponsors of the bill, said at least eight automakers have removed AM broadcast radio from their electric vehicles including Tesla (TSLA.O) BMW (BMWG.DE), Ford (F.N) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE). The bill would direct the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to issue regulations to mandate AM radio in new vehicles without additional charge.

Lawmakers say losing AM radio undermines a federal system for delivering key public safety information to the public.

Reporting by David Shepardson











