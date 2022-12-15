U.S. lawmakers want Buttigieg to speed deployment of connected vehicles















Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Democratic chairman and the top Republican on the House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee urged the Biden administration to take an active role in helping automakers deploy "connected vehicle" technology to avoid crashes.

Democratic Representative Peter DeFazio and incoming chair Sam Graves in a letter Thursday urged Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to help ensure automakers can deploy "vehicle-to-everything" technologies to use cellular transmissions to avoid crashes and help address the rising number of U.S. traffic deaths.

