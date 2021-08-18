Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. may reinstate boost in automaker fines for not meeting emissions rules

1 minute read

Morning traffic makes its way along a Los Angeles freeway in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it was considering reinstating a boost in higher penalties for automakers failing to meet fuel efficiency requirements, a decision that could cost the industry hundreds of millions of dollars or more.

President Donald Trump's administration in its final days in January reversed a 2016 regulation that more than doubled penalties for automakers failing to meet fuel efficiency requirements. Automakers had protested that 2016 hike, saying it could increase industry compliance costs by $1 billion annually.

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

