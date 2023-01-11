U.S. NTSB chair raises safety concerns about heavy electric vehicles















Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy on Wednesday raised concerns about the increased risk of severe injury and death from heavier electric vehicles on U.S. roads.

She cited a General Motors (GM.N) GMC Hummer EV that weighs over 9,000 pounds, up from about 6,000 pounds for the gasoline version, and the Ford F-150 Lightning EV (F.N), which is between 2,000 and 3,000 pounds heavier than the non-electric version.

The heavier weight "has a significant impact on safety for all road users," she said Wednesday in a speech. "We have to be careful that we aren’t also creating unintended consequences: more death on our roads.”​

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler











