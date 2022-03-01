U.S. officials applaud Mexico for assuring 'fair and safe' union vote at auto parts plant

A general view shows the building of the Tridonex auto-parts plant, owned by Philadelphia-based Cardone Industries, as their employees hold a vote to elect a new union, in Matamoros, Mexico February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Alejandro Hernandez

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on Tuesday lauded Mexico's efforts to assure a "fair and safe" union vote at the Tridonex auto parts plant, and said they would continue to press Mexico to advance labor rights.

Tai said the U.S. would monitor Mexico's certification of Monday's vote, which came after a settlement reached with Tridonex following a U.S. complaint filed under a labor enforcement mechanism in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

“Workplace democracy is a cornerstone of the USMCA’s labor provisions. People on both sides of the border win when workers can choose their union representation in a free and fair manner - and without delay,” Tai said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese

