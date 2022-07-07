U.S. opens new probe into fatal Tesla pedestrian crash in California

A Tesla logo is pictured on a car in the rain in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Thursday they had opened a new special investigation into a fatal pedestrian crash in California involving a 2018 Tesla (TSLA.O) Model 3.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had previously opened 35 investigations involving Tesla vehicles in which advanced driver assistance systems like Autopilot were suspected of being used since 2016. A total of 15 crash deaths have been reported in those Tesla investigations, including the most recent incident.

Tesla, which has disbanded its press office, did not respond to a request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.