U.S. safety board says driver, passenger seats occupied during fatal Tesla crash

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Thursday that both the driver and passenger seats were occupied during an April 17 fatal crash of a Tesla (TSLA.O) Model S in Spring, Texas.

Local police previously said witness statements indicated there was nobody in the driver's seat of the Model S when it crashed into a tree. The NTSB said a review of vehicle data show "both the driver and the passenger seats were occupied, and that the seat belts were buckled when the (event data recorder) recorded the crash."

Reporting by David Shepardson

