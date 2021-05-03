Skip to main content

Autos & TransportationU.S. screens 1.63 million people at airports, highest since March 2020

Reuters
1 minute read

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 1.63 million passengers on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand.

The number of U.S. air travelers is still about 35% lower than the same date in 2019, down about 1 million travelers, TSA said. By comparison, just 170,000 people were screened at U.S. airports on the same day in May 2020. U.S. airlines have been adding more flights, anticipating rising summer travel demand.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 11:23 AM UTCIn Mexico autos town, labor rights falter despite U.S. trade deal

After successfully staging a wildcat strike for higher wages in 2019, many workers at the Tridonex auto-parts plant in the Mexican city of Matamoros, across the border from Texas, set their sights higher: replacing the union that they say failed to fight for them.

Autos & TransportationEXCLUSIVE Tesla, under scrutiny in China, steps up engagement with regulators
Autos & TransportationTSMC says can catch up with auto chip demand by end June -CBS
Autos & TransportationVolkswagen expects chip supply to remain tight in coming months
Autos & TransportationTesla allows six more months to start German gigafactory-Automobilwoche