U.S. senator to hold EV battery hearing if GOP takes control

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) looks on during a news conference calling to designate Russia as state sponsor of terrorism, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

SPARTANBURG, South Carolina Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday said he will hold a hearing on electric vehicle batteries and sourcing issues if Republicans take control after the November elections.

Graham, who would be Budget Committee chair under GOP control, said the hearing would look at the impact on automakers on the shift to EVs.

"Where do the battery parts come from? Where do the raw materials come from?" Graham asked at an event to mark BMW's $1.7 billion EV investment.

"Batteries become the new oil," he added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks