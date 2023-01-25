U.S. senator seeks to bar EVs from tax credits not meeting sourcing rules















WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chair Joe Manchin on Wednesday introduced legislation that would immediately impose battery sourcing requirements on electric vehicles to qualify for $7,500 tax credits.

The U.S. Treasury in December said it would not issue proposed guidance on battery sourcing rules until March, giving some electric vehicles not meeting new requirements a brief window of eligibility in 2023 before the battery rules take effect. Manchin's legislation would make all of the battery requirements for tax credits retroactive to Jan. 1.

