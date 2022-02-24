U.S. NHTSA probes 1.7 mln Honda vehicles over unexpected braking complaints

Visitors look at a Honda Motor Co car displayed outside the company showroom in Tokyo April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. transport safety regulator said on Thursday that it has launched an investigation into 1,732,000 Honda Motor (7267.T) vehicles over reports of instances of inadvertent braking that increase risk of a collision.

The probe comes a week after the agency said it was opening a formal investigation into 416,000 Tesla vehicles over complaints of unexpected brake activation tied to its driver assistance system Autopilot. read more

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it has received a total of 278 complaints that allege braking incidents "occurring with nothing obstructing the vehicle's path of travel". Of the complaints, six allege a collision with minor injuries, it said.

The 2018-2019 model year Honda Accord and 2017-2019 model year Honda CR-V will be affected by the probe, the NHTSA said.

A preliminary evaluation is the first phase before NHTSA could issue a formal recall demand.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.