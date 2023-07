July 30 (Reuters) - Yellow (YELL.O), one of the oldest and biggest U.S. trucking businesses, shut down on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company sent out notices to customers and employees saying it was ceasing all operations at midday Sunday, the report added.

Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

