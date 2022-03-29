Vietnam car maker VinFast selects North Carolina for EV production facility - report

The VinFast logo is displayed on a VF5 electric SUV during CES 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

March 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VinFast has chosen the U.S. state of North Carolina to build a multi-billion-dollar production facility for its new line of electric vehicles, The News & Observer reported on Tuesday.

The automaker will build a manufacturing plant at Triangle Innovation Point, a 2,150-acre "megasite" in Moncure, according to the report.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.