Vietnam's Vinfast IPO may be pushed back to 2023 on market uncertainty -exec
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HANOI, May 11 (Reuters) - The chairman of Vietnam's Vingroup conglomerate said on Wednesday that an initial public offering (IPO) for the company's auto unit, VinFast, may be delayed until next year due to market uncertainty.
The IPO is currently slated for the fourth quarter of this year. Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong also told the company's annual general meeting the car maker was facing obstacles obtaining parts from China.
VinFast's Singapore-based holding company had filed for an IPO with the U.S. securities regulators, as the company readies a $4-billion investment to build a factory in the United States.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.