VinFast could seek US govt financing for expansion, Vingroup chairman says

April 9 (Reuters) - The chairman of Vietnam’s Vingroup conglomerate said on Saturday that the company’s auto unit, VinFast, could seek financing from the U.S. government to support its expansion with a planned plant in North Carolina.

“It is also one of our financing options, but we need to prove to them that we are qualified,” Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong told a group including reporters.

He said VinFast was committed to an IPO that would help establish the electric vehicle maker as a global brand, but added, “if the conditions are not right we can wait.”

“We have many options in terms of financing,” he said.

