Vitesco, Renault to partner on powertrain box

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Vertou, near Nantes, France, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/

BERLIN, July 12 (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) and Vitesco Technologies (VTSCn.DE) have signed a partnership to produce an electronic unit combining a converter, inverter and on-board charger in electric and hybrid powertrains into a single box, Vitesco said on Tuesday.

The new device will equip Renault's vehicles from 2026 onwards and be assembled in France, Vitesco said, with the view of eventually incorporating it into all the carmaker's electric vehicles.

Renault will also provide Vitesco with a multi-year contract for the power electronics of Renault's hybrid vehicles, the statement said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Sarah Marsh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.