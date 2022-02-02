Volkswagen able to build 1 million EVs a year in China from 2023 -Nikkei

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a rim cap in a showroom of a Volkswagen car dealer in Brussels, Belgium July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will be able to build 1 million electric vehicles a year in China in 2023, CEO of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand Ralf Brandstaetter told Nikkei on Wednesday, boosted by a new plant in Anhui province.

The plant, a joint venture with China's Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co (JAC) first announced in 2019, is set to produce 300,000 electric cars a year, with production starting in 2023.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Chris Reese

