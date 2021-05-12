Skip to main content

The Volkswagen I.D. Buzz is seen during the 88th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and self-driving startup Argo AI will launch international autonomous driving trials of the all-electric VW ID.BUZZ microbus this summer, the German automaker said on Wednesday.

The first self-driving prototypes based on the ID. BUZZ will begin testing in Munich, Germany, Volkswagen said.

The company said its aim with the self-driving version of the ID.BUZZ was to facilitate commercial deployment of transport and delivery services in 2025.

"In select cities, customers will be able to have a self-driving vehicle take them to their destination," said Christian Senger, divisional director at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

Volkswagen and Ford Motor Co (F.N) each own stakes in Argo.

