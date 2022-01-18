Volkswagen, Bosch to set up JV to equip gigafactories

A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Bosch have signed a deal to set up a joint venture by the end of this year to equip battery cell factories, Volkswagen said in a statement on Tuesday.

The venture would deliver battery production systems as well as assisting battery cell manufacturers in scaling up and maintaining their production sites, the statement said.

"Europe has a one-time chance to become the global powerhouse for batteries in coming years," Volkswagen board member Thomas Schmall, who is responsible for VW's battery plans, said.

"We are working to build a complete, localised, European supply chain for 'made in Europe' e-mobility."

Manager Magazine first reported Volkswagen and Bosch's plans earlier on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Jan Schwartz, Ilona Wissenbach, editing by Emma Thomasson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.