Volkswagen CEO says optimistic about meeting China target in 2022

A technician attaches a Volkswagen logo to a car, at the production line for electric car models of the Volkswagen Group, in Zwickau, Germany, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

DOHA, June 22 (Reuters) - Germany's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is optimistic that the carmaker can meet its 2022 targets in China despite COVID-19 lockdowns, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We're still optimistic that we can meet our 2022 targets in China because we have a recovery plan in place, a huge incentive programme from the government into automotive demand," said Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen AG, told the Qatar Economic Forum.

He also said the company remained on track to list Porsche by the fourth quarter of this year. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrew Mills; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.