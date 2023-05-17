Volkswagen CFO: No decision yet on Trinity plant

By
and
Volkswagen AG Annual Shareholders Meeting
Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG in Finance and Operations Arno Antlitz attends the 63rd Annual General Meeting of Volkswagen AG in Berlin, Germany May 10, 2023. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

MUNICH, May 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said Wednesday the automaker is still weighing options for converting its Wolfsburg factory to build a new generation of electric vehicles called Trinity, or building a new factory for the models.

Antlitz said the delay in the launch of the next generation Trinity electric vehicles gives Volkswagen the opportunity to retrofit the existing Wolfsburg operations, potentially for less than building a new 2 billion euro factory. That investment figure is not up to date because of inflation, Antlitz told the Reuters Events Automotive Europe conference.

Antlitz also said Volkswagen is "planning for significant positive margin" on a different new EV model, the ID.2, that will go into production in Spain and is designed to start at 25,000 euros.

Reporting by Joe White, Editing by Louise Heavens

