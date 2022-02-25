Volkswagen CFO: Porsche IPO could happen in fourth quarter
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A potential initial public offering of Porsche AG could happen as soon as the fourth quarter of 2022, the finance chief of the luxury carmaker's owner Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Friday.
Outlining key steps of such a transaction, Arno Antlitz said that Volkswagen would update markets about the progress and timeline of a listing in late summer.
Shares in Volkswagen and its top shareholder Porsche SE (PSHG_p.DE) were up 3.4% and 4.3% in early Frankfurt trade, respectively, after the companies late on Thursday fleshed out details of a possible listing of Porsche.
These include plans to list up to 25% of Porsche AG's preferred stock, giving 25% plus 1 ordinary share in the carmaker to Porsche SE and paying out 49% of IPO proceeds to Volkswagen's shareholders as a special dividend.
