Volkswagen chairman to seek re-election at shareholder meeting

Chairman of Volkswagen supervisory board, Hans Dieter Poetsch, addresses the media after a supervisory board meeting at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch will seek re-election at a coming annual general meeting, the carmaker said on Saturday.

Poetsch, 70, became chairman of the supervisory board in 2015, weeks after the start of the diesel emissions scandal - in which Volkswagen in 2015 acknowledged using illegal software to rig diesel engine tests in the United States - and was instrumental in averting a leadership crisis at Europe's largest carmaker late last year. read more

A spokesperson said in a statement that the supervisory board of Volkswagen AG "recommends to the upcoming AGM that it elect supervisory board chair Hans Dieter Poetsch" for a full five-year term." The date of the AGM has not been announced.

