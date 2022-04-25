1 minute read
Volkswagen China's Shanghai plant resumes production gradually
SHANGHAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group China's (VOWG_p.DE) Shanghai factory has started a gradual resumption to production, it said on Monday.
Its factories in the northeastern Chinese city of Changchun, which it runs in a joint venture with China's FAW Group, continues to ramp up production volumes, it added.
Reporting by Brenda Goh Writing by Meg Shen Editing by David Goodman
