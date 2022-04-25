Volkswagen China's Shanghai plant resumes production gradually

Employees work on assembly line during a construction completion event of SAIC Volkswagen MEB electric vehicle plant in Shanghai, China November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

SHANGHAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group China's (VOWG_p.DE) Shanghai factory has started a gradual resumption to production, it said on Monday.

Its factories in the northeastern Chinese city of Changchun, which it runs in a joint venture with China's FAW Group, continues to ramp up production volumes, it added.

Reporting by Brenda Goh Writing by Meg Shen Editing by David Goodman

