Volkswagen to cut working hours at Wolfsburg over chip shortage

Staff wear protective masks at the Volkswagen assembly line in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020. Swen Pfoertner/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

FRANKFURT, June 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will cut working hours at its Wolfsburg factory next week, a spokesman said, as the carmaker continues to suffer from an ongoing shortage of crucial semiconductors that has already impacted production earlier this year.

Chief Executive Herbert Diess last month said Europe's top carmaker was in "crisis mode" over the shortage, adding the impact of the shortage would intensify and hit profits in the second quarter, which ends in two weeks. read more

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.