Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Volkswagen cuts working hours at German site until mid-October

1 minute read

The VW logo is seen at the site of the first hearing against VW over the diesel emissions cheating scandal, at the Higher Regional Court in Braunschweig, Germany, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), which is suffering from an ongoing shortage of automotive chips, will cut working hours at its main German factory in Wolfsburg until the middle of October, it said on Wednesday.

The shortened working hours affect the first two weeks of October, the company said, adding that on Oct. 1 only one assembly line would be running at the plant, located at the carmaker's headquarters.

Carmakers around the world have had to cut or adjust production in the wake of the shortage, which Volkswagen has said cost it a high six-digit number in lost vehicle production in the first half of the year.

Volkswagen is due to report third-quarter results on Oct. 28.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · September 28, 2021 · 11:52 PM UTC

Musk says Biden's EV policy 'controlled by unions'-Code Conference

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday U.S. President Joe Biden's administration was not the friendliest and its electric vehicle policy appeared to be controlled by labor unions.

Autos & Transportation
Ford asks U.S. salaried employees to disclose COVID-19 vaccination status
Autos & Transportation
Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's in October
Autos & Transportation
China's Belt and Road plans losing momentum as opposition, debt mount -study
Autos & Transportation
Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce to switch to all electric range by 2030