Volkswagen: decision on location of battery plant in eastern Europe coming soon















BERLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will soon make a decision on the location of its planned battery plant in Eastern Europe and begin searching for a location in Canada, Chief Executive Oliver Blume said on Friday.

"The decision on the location [of a battery plant] in eastern Europe will come shortly and in Canada we will begin looking for a location soon," Blume said, speaking at an extraordinary shareholder general meeting in Berlin.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Jan Schwartz Editing by Paul Carrel











