Volkswagen delays decision on gigafactory -Czech industry minister
PRAGUE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Czech Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Monday that Germany's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has delayed a decision on the location of its gigafactory, where the Czech Republic was among the candidates.
"It was assumed that they would decide by the end of the year, now it is moved to mid-2022, not only regarding the Czech Republic," Havlicek told Reuters, confirming an earlier report by CTK news agency.
