Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Volkswagen delays decision on gigafactory -Czech industry minister

1 minute read

The VW logo is seen at the site of the first hearing against VW over the diesel emissions cheating scandal, at the Higher Regional Court in Braunschweig, Germany, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/

PRAGUE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Czech Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Monday that Germany's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has delayed a decision on the location of its gigafactory, where the Czech Republic was among the candidates.

"It was assumed that they would decide by the end of the year, now it is moved to mid-2022, not only regarding the Czech Republic," Havlicek told Reuters, confirming an earlier report by CTK news agency.

Reporting by Robert Muller, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 2:40 AM UTC

Home from home: Mercedes-Benz doubles down on China

Mercedes-Benz, the German company founded by the inventors of the motor car, is pouring more resources into its cutting-edge research and design capabilities in China as the centre of gravity of the new auto world shifts eastwards.

Autos & Transportation
First Berlin Teslas could come next month, Musk tells fans
Autos & Transportation
Tesla worried it won't be able to hire enough people for Berlin factory - Musk
Autos & Transportation
Tesla hopes to build 5-10,000 vehicles a week at Berlin plant - Musk
Autos & Transportation
Volkswagen delays decision on gigafactory -Czech industry minister