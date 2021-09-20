Skip to main content

Volkswagen files offer for Europcar with French market regulator

A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Monday handed in a proposal for a takeover of Europcar Mobility Group (EUCAR.PA) to France's market regulator AMF, Volkswagen said on Monday, following through on an announcement in July that an offer was underway.

Volkswagen, which has teamed up with asset manager Attestor Limited and Dutch mobility group Pon Holdings BV for the deal, is proposing an offer price of 0.50 euro per share, valuing the car rental company at 2.9 billion euros ($3.4 billion). read more

