Volkswagen Group reports 4.5% drop in deliveries

A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Volkswagen Group (VOWG_p.DE) said deliveries dropped 4.5%, to 8.9 million vehicles, in 2021, adding it expected supply chain bottlenecks to remain volatile in the first half of this year.

The decline was particularly sharp in China, where the Group delivered 14.1% fewer vehicles to customers due to chip shortages and shaky supply chains.

Deliveries of fully-electric vehicles grew 96% compared to 2020, to reach 452,900 vehicles.

Battery-electric vehicles made up 5.1% of global deliveries, up from 2.5% the year before. In China, over four times as many battery-electric vehicles were delivered in 2021.

Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan

