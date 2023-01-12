Volkswagen Group sales down 7% in 2022 despite stronger second half















BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Volkswagen Group (VOWG_p.DE) reported on Thursday a 7% drop in deliveries to 8.3 million vehicles in 2022, but maintained its position as Europe's top battery-electric vehicle maker with all-electric sales up 26%.

Sales by the carmaker were up 12% in the second half of the year but full-year output figures were dragged down by an output drop of over a fifth in the first half as the war in Ukraine upended supply chains and COVID-19 shuttered plants in China.

Sales committee member Hildegard Wortmann said the company was confident about 2023 despite a weakening macroeconomic environment and ongoing supply chain shortages.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Rachel More











