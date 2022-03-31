Volkswagen Group wants to enter Formula One with two teams - Business Insider

The VW logo is seen on the ID. Buzz, a fresh take on the iconic vehicle of the Volkswagen brand, during its world premiere in Paris, France, March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) - The Volkswagen Group wants to enter Formula One with two teams, with Audi and Porsche both competing from 2026 if the management board has its way, Business Insider said.

The board will decide whether to sign off on the "Project Speed" investment as early as next week, it added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.