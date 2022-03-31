1 minute read
Volkswagen Group wants to enter Formula One with two teams - Business Insider
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) - The Volkswagen Group wants to enter Formula One with two teams, with Audi and Porsche both competing from 2026 if the management board has its way, Business Insider said.
The board will decide whether to sign off on the "Project Speed" investment as early as next week, it added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.