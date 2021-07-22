Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Volkswagen investors approve $339 mln settlement with former execs

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a rim cap in a showroom of a Volkswagen car dealer in Brussels, Belgium July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Europe's largest carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Thursday approved a deal to settle claims against four former executives, including long-time CEO Martin Winterkorn, related to the company's emissions scandal.

The initial deal, which was announced last month and which will see Volkswagen receive 288 million euros ($339 million) in compensation, required shareholder approval and 99.9% of investors agreed to the proposal at the group's annual general meeting. read more

Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to cheating U.S. diesel engine tests, sparking the biggest business crisis in its history.

The settlement marks a major milestone in the carmaker's efforts to turn a page on the scandal, which has cost it more than 32 billion euros in vehicle refits, fines and legal costs so far.

($1 = 0.8499 euros)

