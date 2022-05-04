Volkswagen keeps 2022 outlook as chip supply expected to improve H2

View of the depot tower of German carmaker Volkswagen's electric ID.3 car in Dresden, Germany, June 8, 2021. Picture taken with a fish eye lens. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Europe's top carmaker, on Wednesday stuck to its outlook for the current year, citing strong first-quarter results and an improvement in chip supply expected for the second half of the year.

The group expects sales to rise 8%-13% and an operating profit margin of 7.0%-8.5% in 2022.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.