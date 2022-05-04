1 minute read
Volkswagen keeps 2022 outlook as chip supply expected to improve H2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Europe's top carmaker, on Wednesday stuck to its outlook for the current year, citing strong first-quarter results and an improvement in chip supply expected for the second half of the year.
The group expects sales to rise 8%-13% and an operating profit margin of 7.0%-8.5% in 2022.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.