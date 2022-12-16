Volkswagen to lay first stone of Spain battery plant in coming months - board member















BERLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will be able to begin building its battery plant in Valencia, Spain in the next few months, board member Thomas Schmall, who is responsible for the carmaker's battery expansion plans, said on Friday.

The carmaker said in November it would go ahead with plans to electrify its production in Spain and build a battery plant there, despite saying initially that the 397.4 million euros ($422 million) it received in Spanish government funding was insufficient.

($1 = 0.9410 euros)

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; editing by Matthias Williams











