Volkswagen to lift prices for combustion engine models by 4.4%-Automobilwoche
BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen will raise prices for all models with combustion engines by an average of 4.4% from next week due to rising costs, Automobilwoche weekly reported on Thursday.
The company has informed dealers of the increase, due to take effect on Feb. 23 in a letter, citing significantly higher costs related to raw materials, energy and equipment.
"Even Volkswagen cannot escape high inflation. Although we are working as best we can with long-term contracts, hedging transactions and efficiency increases, the effect on costs cannot be fully compensated," Volkswagen said when asked about the report.
