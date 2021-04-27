An employee works on the production line of the Volkswagen Tiguan cars at the company's assembly plant in Puebla, Mexico, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Volkswagen's Mexico unit is planning production stoppages of two of its models next month due to ongoing global chip shortages, the German automaker said on Monday.

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will suspend production of the Tiguan, a sports utility vehicle, from May 6-16, and the Jetta, a compact car, from May 3-19, the company said in a statement.

