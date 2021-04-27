Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Volkswagen Mexico plans more output stoppages due to chip shortages

An employee works on the production line of the Volkswagen Tiguan cars at the company's assembly plant in Puebla, Mexico, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Volkswagen's Mexico unit is planning production stoppages of two of its models next month due to ongoing global chip shortages, the German automaker said on Monday.

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will suspend production of the Tiguan, a sports utility vehicle, from May 6-16, and the Jetta, a compact car, from May 3-19, the company said in a statement.

