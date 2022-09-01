1 minute read
Volkswagen Mexico: "profoundly disappointed" by union's rejection of proposed salary increase
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Mexico said on Thursday that it is "profoundly disappointed" by the workers union's rejection of a proposed 9% salary increase.
The firm said outside interests influenced the voting process and impacted the result with false arguments.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Anthony Esposito
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.