Volkswagen Mexico: "profoundly disappointed" by union's rejection of proposed salary increase

An employee works on the production line of the Volkswagen Tiguan cars at the company's assembly plant in Puebla, Mexico, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Mexico said on Thursday that it is "profoundly disappointed" by the workers union's rejection of a proposed 9% salary increase.

The firm said outside interests influenced the voting process and impacted the result with false arguments.

Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Anthony Esposito

