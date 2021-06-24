Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Volkswagen mulls buying majority stake in Europcar

The logo of car rental company Europcar is seen outside Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) confirmed on Thursday that it is considering acquiring a majority stake in car rental company Europcar (EUCAR.PA), along with investors Attestor and Pon Holdings.

It said in a statement that considerations are at a very early stage and no decisions have been taken, adding that Europcar had already rejected a non-binding offer of 0.44 euros ($0.52) per share.

Volkswagen said buying Europcar was one of several options the company was considering to give the company access to a rental platform that would support its "long-term mobility vision" and strengthen its range of products and services.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg news agency reported that Europcar had rejected a $2.6 billion takeover bid from Volkswagen.

($1 = 0.8370 euros)

