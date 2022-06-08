Volkswagen offers pay-offs for employees who quit major Russia plant - paper

Volkswagen autos are seen at a VW dealership in the Queens borough of New York, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

June 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is offering pay-offs to employees at one of the company's two plants in Russia if they agree to quit voluntarily, the Kommersant newspaper said on Thursday.

The paper said the offer - which in some cases would amount to six months' salary - was aimed at the 200 people working at the Nizhny Novgorod plant.

Volkswagen announced in March that production at its Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod sites would be suspended until further notice because of Western sanctions, and vehicle exports to Russia will be stopped with immediate effect. read more

Kommersant cited union sources as saying that employees who agreed to the company's offer before June 17 would receive six months' salary. The deal would also include medical insurance until the end of 2022, the paper said.

