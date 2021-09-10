Skip to main content

Volkswagen open to software partnerships, CEO tells Der Spiegel

Volkswagen Group Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Barcelona, Spain September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is open to partnerships with other carmakers to develop software, Chief Executive Herbert Diess told Der Spiegel

Volkswagen has bundled all its software efforts into one unit, Cariad, hoping to challenge Tesla (TSLA.O) and Alphabet (GOOGL.O) in a field in which it has not traditionally been active.

The development of operating systems and software for autonomous driving requires high one-time costs, making it important to fit as many vehicles with the technology as possible to pay off, Diess told the German weekly.

"We are open to discussions and prepared to share our platform," Diess said.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Edmund Blair

