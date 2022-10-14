Volkswagen to pay special dividend from Porsche IPO in early January















FRANKFURT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Friday said it would propose to pay a special dividend of 19.06 euros ($18.66) per share from the proceeds of the listing of Porsche AG (P911_p.DE).

The proposal will be voted on at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for Dec. 16 and the special dividend is due on Jan. 9, 2023, according to the EGM invite published on Friday.

Volkswagen previously flagged that it planned to pay out 49% of the proceeds from the initial public listing of Porsche AG in early 2023, without providing more granular details.

($1 = 1.0216 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.